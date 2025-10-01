12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock rose 86.0% to $1.6 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

Losers

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares decreased by 29.5% to $2.6 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $109.9 million.

(NASDAQ:VOR) shares fell 12.96% to $42.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.9 million. Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) stock declined by 10.6% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $422.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.