12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock rose 86.0% to $1.6 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares increased by 30.8% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.4 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) stock rose 25.48% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) shares moved upwards by 24.42% to $49.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares moved upwards by 24.14% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares rose 18.64% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
Losers
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares decreased by 29.5% to $2.6 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $109.9 million.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) stock fell 17.4% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock fell 16.88% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares fell 14.61% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
- Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) shares fell 12.96% to $42.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.9 million.
- Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) stock declined by 10.6% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $422.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
