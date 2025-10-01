12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) shares increased by 29.8% to $4.08 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares fell 42.3% to $4.14 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

