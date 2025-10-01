12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) shares increased by 29.8% to $4.08 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) shares moved upwards by 24.21% to $4.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares increased by 20.21% to $5.71. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock moved upwards by 19.74% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) shares increased by 16.95% to $9.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.8 million.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares moved upwards by 15.6% to $7.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares fell 42.3% to $4.14 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) stock decreased by 36.77% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
- Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ:FOFO) stock fell 34.24% to $22.09. The company's market cap stands at $223.8 million.
- Singularity Future Tech (NASDAQ:SGLY) stock declined by 17.17% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) shares declined by 16.57% to $6.55. The company's market cap stands at $180.6 million.
- Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) stock fell 15.97% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
