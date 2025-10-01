12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock moved upwards by 20.0% to $12.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $273.6 million.

Losers

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock declined by 28.0% to $2.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.9 million.

(NASDAQ:BRNS) shares declined by 8.01% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million. Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) shares decreased by 7.83% to $8.48. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.