12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock moved upwards by 20.0% to $12.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $273.6 million.
- Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX) shares increased by 15.03% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares moved upwards by 12.67% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) stock moved upwards by 11.39% to $13.98. The company's market cap stands at $255.5 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares rose 11.01% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) shares moved upwards by 9.06% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
Losers
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock declined by 28.0% to $2.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.9 million.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares declined by 13.92% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Enanta Pharma (NASDAQ:ENTA) stock fell 11.7% to $10.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.8 million.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares declined by 8.16% to $4.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) shares declined by 8.01% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) shares decreased by 7.83% to $8.48. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
