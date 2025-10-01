12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) stock moved upwards by 25.0% to $4.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Losers

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) shares declined by 31.0% to $4.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.

(NASDAQ:CIGL) stock decreased by 11.08% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Lakeside Holding (NASDAQ:LSH) shares decreased by 10.86% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

