12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) stock moved upwards by 25.0% to $4.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares rose 24.66% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) shares increased by 18.53% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) shares rose 10.09% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.7 million.
- Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) stock moved upwards by 8.45% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- SKK Holdings (NASDAQ:SKK) stock rose 7.51% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
Losers
- BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) shares declined by 31.0% to $4.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
- Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) stock decreased by 13.91% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
- GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) shares fell 12.19% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) stock fell 11.39% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) stock decreased by 11.08% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Lakeside Holding (NASDAQ:LSH) shares decreased by 10.86% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
