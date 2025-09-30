12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares moved upwards by 12.2% to $1.47 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.6 million.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
- Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) shares rose 8.14% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock rose 6.33% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares increased by 5.57% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Apimeds Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:APUS) shares rose 5.05% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
Losers
- Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) shares declined by 10.9% to $5.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.9 million.
- Nasus Pharma (AMEX:NSRX) shares fell 9.33% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $68.4 million.
- Enanta Pharma (NASDAQ:ENTA) shares decreased by 8.03% to $11.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.0 million.
- SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) shares fell 7.39% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares fell 6.63% to $4.37. The company's market cap stands at $261.2 million.
- Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) stock decreased by 5.83% to $32.0. The company's market cap stands at $110.5 million.
