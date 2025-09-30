12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 7.0% to $1.02 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

(NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 7.0% to $1.02 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million. NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares rose 6.5% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:NEOV) shares rose 6.5% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Skycorp Solar Group (NASDAQ:PN) shares increased by 6.24% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

(NASDAQ:PN) shares increased by 6.24% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million. Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock moved upwards by 4.52% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

(NASDAQ:STI) stock moved upwards by 4.52% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) shares increased by 4.34% to $21.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

(NYSE:GEO) shares increased by 4.34% to $21.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $6.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

Losers

Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) stock declined by 15.6% to $0.53 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.

(NASDAQ:EHGO) stock declined by 15.6% to $0.53 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million. New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) shares declined by 10.79% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

(NASDAQ:NCEW) shares declined by 10.79% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million. Toppoint Holdings (AMEX:TOPP) stock decreased by 10.08% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

(AMEX:TOPP) stock decreased by 10.08% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million. Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) stock declined by 9.22% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

(NASDAQ:CRE) stock declined by 9.22% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million. AAR (NYSE:AIR) stock declined by 6.33% to $84.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

(NYSE:AIR) stock declined by 6.33% to $84.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) shares declined by 6.24% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.