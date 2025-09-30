12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 7.0% to $1.02 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares rose 6.5% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Skycorp Solar Group (NASDAQ:PN) shares increased by 6.24% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock moved upwards by 4.52% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) shares increased by 4.34% to $21.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $6.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
Losers
- Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) stock declined by 15.6% to $0.53 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
- New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) shares declined by 10.79% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Toppoint Holdings (AMEX:TOPP) stock decreased by 10.08% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) stock declined by 9.22% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- AAR (NYSE:AIR) stock declined by 6.33% to $84.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) shares declined by 6.24% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AQMSAqua Metals Inc
$6.66-5.67%
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$0.9800-25.2%
CRECre8 Enterprise Ltd
$0.904820.6%
EHGOEshallgo Inc
$0.5300-15.9%
GEOThe GEO Group Inc
$21.100.57%
GPGreenPower Motor Co Inc
$3.337.77%
NCEWNew Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd
$0.6227-1.16%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$4.754.40%
PNSkycorp Solar Group Ltd
$0.70459.80%
STISolidion Technology Inc
$4.851.46%
TOPPToppoint Holdings Inc
$1.25-9.42%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.