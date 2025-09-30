12 Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) shares moved upwards by 18.5% to $6.76 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Losers

US Goldmining (NASDAQ:USGO) shares decreased by 5.6% to $12.14 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.3 million.

(NASDAQ:NITO) shares decreased by 3.23% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) shares fell 3.13% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.6 million.

