12 Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) shares moved upwards by 18.5% to $6.76 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) stock rose 17.1% to $19.0. The company's market cap stands at $109.8 million.
- IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP) shares rose 6.92% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- JBDI Holdings (NASDAQ:JBDI) stock moved upwards by 5.78% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
- New Found Gold (AMEX:NFGC) stock rose 4.21% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $602.7 million.
- Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $111.3 million.
Losers
- US Goldmining (NASDAQ:USGO) shares decreased by 5.6% to $12.14 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.3 million.
- Hongli Group (NASDAQ:HLP) stock declined by 3.76% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $82.2 million.
- Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) shares decreased by 3.51% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Ivanhoe Electric (AMEX:IE) stock decreased by 3.39% to $12.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) shares decreased by 3.23% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) shares fell 3.13% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.6 million.
