12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) stock increased by 23.3% to $2.38 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $651.5 million.

Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) stock increased by 20.38% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

Golden Sun Health Tech (NASDAQ:GSUN) stock rose 13.3% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.

Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) stock rose 10.14% to $61.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX:BDL) shares rose 8.72% to $32.45.

Sono Group (NASDAQ:SSM) shares rose 7.47% to $8.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

Losers

Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) shares decreased by 30.6% to $4.3 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.

Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) stock declined by 25.79% to $18.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.4 million.

ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares fell 15.64% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.

MEDIROM Healthcare Techs (NASDAQ:MRM) stock decreased by 12.05% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock fell 11.23% to $37.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 billion.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) stock decreased by 11.09% to $251.87. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 billion.

