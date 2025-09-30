12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) stock rose 32.8% to $3.97 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $194.4 million.
- AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares moved upwards by 32.18% to $30.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $650.9 million.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares moved upwards by 31.92% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares increased by 31.16% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) shares moved upwards by 21.65% to $48.53. The company's market cap stands at $273.4 million.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) stock rose 21.5% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.3 million.
Losers
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares declined by 45.0% to $1.3 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) stock fell 33.77% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares fell 29.35% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares decreased by 26.2% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares declined by 24.14% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock decreased by 22.16% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.4 million.
