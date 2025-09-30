12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) stock rose 32.8% to $3.97 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $194.4 million.

Losers

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares declined by 45.0% to $1.3 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.