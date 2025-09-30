12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) shares moved upwards by 21.0% to $3.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

(NASDAQ:BINI) shares moved upwards by 21.0% to $3.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million. Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) shares moved upwards by 10.98% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

(NASDAQ:SEGG) shares moved upwards by 10.98% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million. Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) stock rose 6.77% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $651.5 million.

(NASDAQ:AIIO) stock rose 6.77% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $651.5 million. Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) shares increased by 6.77% to $6.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MTEN) shares increased by 6.77% to $6.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million. 707 Cayman Holdings (NASDAQ:JEM) shares rose 6.24% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

(NASDAQ:JEM) shares rose 6.24% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) shares moved upwards by 6.22% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

Losers

Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) shares decreased by 26.8% to $18.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.4 million.

(NASDAQ:EPSM) shares decreased by 26.8% to $18.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.4 million. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares fell 13.44% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.

(NASDAQ:FATBB) shares fell 13.44% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million. U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) shares decreased by 12.2% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

(NASDAQ:UCAR) shares decreased by 12.2% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. Lead Real Estate Co (NASDAQ:LRE) shares fell 9.47% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

(NASDAQ:LRE) shares fell 9.47% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares declined by 8.14% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.9 million.

(NASDAQ:GRWG) shares declined by 8.14% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.9 million. J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) shares decreased by 7.26% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.