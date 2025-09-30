12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) stock increased by 96.9% to $1.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) stock moved upwards by 34.79% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million.

Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares rose 33.49% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) shares rose 13.66% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $121.0 million.

Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) shares increased by 10.78% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ:VWAV) shares rose 10.75% to $10.92. The company's market cap stands at $142.9 million.

Losers

Ambipar Emergency (AMEX:AMBI) stock declined by 19.6% to $0.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) shares decreased by 16.37% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) shares fell 13.39% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) stock fell 10.04% to $33.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) shares declined by 9.31% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) stock fell 6.58% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

