12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- PSQ Holdings PSQH shares rose 10.2% to $3.12 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.6 million.
- TruGolf Holdings TRUG shares moved upwards by 7.65% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Kuke Music Hldg KUKE shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.
- Angel Studios ANGX shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $803.3 million.
- GD Culture Group GDC shares rose 4.23% to $5.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.0 million.
- Dreamland TDIC shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.2 million.
Losers
- Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock declined by 9.9% to $6.13 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Super League Enterprise SLE stock declined by 9.86% to $7.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- iOThree IOTR shares fell 4.2% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- Brera Holdings BREA shares fell 3.5% to $25.44. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
- Mega Matrix MPU stock fell 3.32% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $86.5 million.
- Yueda Digital Holding YDKG stock fell 2.98% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $518.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BBGIBeasley Broadcast Group Inc
$6.505.69%
BREABrera Holdings PLC
$25.200.32%
GDCGD Culture Group Ltd
$5.50-5.82%
IOTRiOThree Ltd
$0.3609-5.00%
KUKEKuke Music Holding Ltd
$1.20-12.4%
MPUMega Matrix Inc
$1.46-2.01%
PSQHPSQ Holdings Inc
$3.0526.6%
SLESuper League Enterprise Inc
$7.02-17.5%
TDICDreamland Ltd
$5.4722.6%
TRUGTruGolf Holdings Inc
$2.949.26%
YDKGYueda Digital Holding
$3.392.11%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.