12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

PSQ Holdings PSQH shares rose 10.2% to $3.12 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.6 million.

TruGolf Holdings TRUG shares moved upwards by 7.65% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Kuke Music Hldg KUKE shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.

Angel Studios ANGX shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $803.3 million.

GD Culture Group GDC shares rose 4.23% to $5.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.0 million.

Dreamland TDIC shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.2 million.

Losers

Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock declined by 9.9% to $6.13 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

Super League Enterprise SLE stock declined by 9.86% to $7.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

iOThree IOTR shares fell 4.2% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Brera Holdings BREA shares fell 3.5% to $25.44. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.

Mega Matrix MPU stock fell 3.32% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $86.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.