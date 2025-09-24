September 24, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • PepGen PEPG shares increased by 43.8% to $3.84 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.
  • Immuneering IMRX shares increased by 37.59% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.0 million.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock increased by 17.14% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock moved upwards by 9.49% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.0 million.
  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock moved upwards by 7.72% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock moved upwards by 5.59% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.

Losers

  • SeaStar Medical Holding ICU shares declined by 49.2% to $0.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
  • Lunai Bioworks RENB stock declined by 25.9% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
  • TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares decreased by 9.24% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Dyadic International DYAI stock decreased by 7.63% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals KALV shares fell 4.88% to $12.3. The company's market cap stands at $655.4 million.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI stock decreased by 4.74% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DYAI Logo
DYAIDyadic International Inc
$1.06-1.85%
Overview
ICU Logo
ICUSeaStar Medical Holding Corp
$0.6844-41.0%
IMRX Logo
IMRXImmuneering Corp
$13.7059.5%
JSPR Logo
JSPRJasper Therapeutics Inc
$2.420.83%
KALV Logo
KALVKalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc
$11.80-9.37%
KPTI Logo
KPTIKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc
$6.55-12.4%
LIMN Logo
LIMNLiminatus Pharma Inc
$1.44-14.3%
PEPG Logo
PEPGPepGen Inc
$3.5180.0%
QLGN Logo
QLGNQualigen Therapeutics Inc
$4.8216.7%
RENB Logo
RENBLunai Bioworks Inc
$0.1280-21.7%
SXTC Logo
SXTCChina SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.68-13.4%
TNFA Logo
TNFATNF Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.6031.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved