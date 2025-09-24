12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

PepGen PEPG shares increased by 43.8% to $3.84 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.

Immuneering IMRX shares increased by 37.59% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.0 million.

Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock increased by 17.14% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock moved upwards by 9.49% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.0 million.

Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock moved upwards by 7.72% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.

Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock moved upwards by 5.59% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.

Losers

SeaStar Medical Holding ICU shares declined by 49.2% to $0.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.

Lunai Bioworks RENB stock declined by 25.9% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.

TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares decreased by 9.24% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Dyadic International DYAI stock decreased by 7.63% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals KALV shares fell 4.88% to $12.3. The company's market cap stands at $655.4 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI stock decreased by 4.74% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.

