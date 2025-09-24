12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- PepGen PEPG shares increased by 43.8% to $3.84 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.
- Immuneering IMRX shares increased by 37.59% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.0 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock increased by 17.14% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock moved upwards by 9.49% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.0 million.
- Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock moved upwards by 7.72% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock moved upwards by 5.59% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.
Losers
- SeaStar Medical Holding ICU shares declined by 49.2% to $0.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
- Lunai Bioworks RENB stock declined by 25.9% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares decreased by 9.24% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Dyadic International DYAI stock decreased by 7.63% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals KALV shares fell 4.88% to $12.3. The company's market cap stands at $655.4 million.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI stock decreased by 4.74% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ICUSeaStar Medical Holding Corp
$0.6844-41.0%
IMRXImmuneering Corp
$13.7059.5%
JSPRJasper Therapeutics Inc
$2.420.83%
KALVKalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc
$11.80-9.37%
KPTIKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc
$6.55-12.4%
LIMNLiminatus Pharma Inc
$1.44-14.3%
PEPGPepGen Inc
$3.5180.0%
QLGNQualigen Therapeutics Inc
$4.8216.7%
RENBLunai Bioworks Inc
$0.1280-21.7%
SXTCChina SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.68-13.4%
TNFATNF Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.6031.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.