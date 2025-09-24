12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- My Size MYSZ stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $1.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Key Tronic KTCC shares increased by 3.75% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM stock rose 3.48% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.
- Innoviz Technologies INVZ shares rose 3.4% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.9 million.
- Iveda Solutions IVDA stock increased by 2.96% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Senstar Technologies SNT stock rose 2.92% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $102.6 million.
Losers
- Cemtrex CETX shares decreased by 20.4% to $0.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Youxin Technology YAAS shares fell 15.17% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB stock decreased by 13.78% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- T Stamp IDAI stock declined by 6.59% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Mirion Technologies MIR stock decreased by 6.3% to $20.59. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 5.36% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
