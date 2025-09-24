12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Aqua Metals AQMS stock increased by 41.7% to $5.74 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- Expion360 XPON stock increased by 40.15% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Westwater Resources WWR stock rose 27.91% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million.
- T1 Energy TE shares moved upwards by 22.28% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $309.9 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares increased by 19.86% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- Cre8 Enterprise CRE shares increased by 16.43% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
Losers
- Founder Group FGL stock fell 21.4% to $1.07 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
- Bloom Energy BE stock fell 15.55% to $65.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 billion.
- Worthington Enterprises WOR shares declined by 13.72% to $51.99. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares declined by 11.67% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million.
- Wheels Up Experience UP shares fell 11.4% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 10.93% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
