12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Aqua Metals AQMS stock increased by 41.7% to $5.74 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

stock increased by 41.7% to $5.74 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. Expion360 XPON stock increased by 40.15% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

stock increased by 40.15% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. Westwater Resources WWR stock rose 27.91% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million.

stock rose 27.91% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million. T1 Energy TE shares moved upwards by 22.28% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $309.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 22.28% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $309.9 million. Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares increased by 19.86% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

shares increased by 19.86% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million. Cre8 Enterprise CRE shares increased by 16.43% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

Losers

Founder Group FGL stock fell 21.4% to $1.07 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.

stock fell 21.4% to $1.07 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million. Bloom Energy BE stock fell 15.55% to $65.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 billion.

stock fell 15.55% to $65.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 billion. Worthington Enterprises WOR shares declined by 13.72% to $51.99. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares declined by 13.72% to $51.99. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares declined by 11.67% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million.

shares declined by 11.67% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million. Wheels Up Experience UP shares fell 11.4% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

shares fell 11.4% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 10.93% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.