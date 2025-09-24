12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Youxin Technology YAAS stock rose 49.9% to $0.11 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Losers

Cohu COHU shares decreased by 14.8% to $19.41 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

stock decreased by 9.64% to $22.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. Astera Labs ALAB stock declined by 9.6% to $208.03. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.