12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock rose 49.9% to $0.11 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock increased by 20.83% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million.
- IREN IREN shares moved upwards by 15.8% to $48.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion.
- Daqo New Energy DQ stock increased by 15.02% to $28.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- SmartKem SMTK stock moved upwards by 14.9% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
- VNET Group VNET shares rose 14.81% to $10.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Cohu COHU shares decreased by 14.8% to $19.41 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Iveda Solutions IVDA stock declined by 13.99% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Datavault AI DVLT stock declined by 13.48% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.1 million.
- Abits Group ABTS shares declined by 11.9% to $7.41. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
- Mirion Technologies MIR stock decreased by 9.64% to $22.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
- Astera Labs ALAB stock declined by 9.6% to $208.03. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 billion.
