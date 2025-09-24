September 24, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Youxin Technology YAAS stock rose 49.9% to $0.11 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock increased by 20.83% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million.
  • IREN IREN shares moved upwards by 15.8% to $48.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion.
  • Daqo New Energy DQ stock increased by 15.02% to $28.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • SmartKem SMTK stock moved upwards by 14.9% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • VNET Group VNET shares rose 14.81% to $10.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

Losers

  • Cohu COHU shares decreased by 14.8% to $19.41 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Iveda Solutions IVDA stock declined by 13.99% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • Datavault AI DVLT stock declined by 13.48% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.1 million.
  • Abits Group ABTS shares declined by 11.9% to $7.41. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
  • Mirion Technologies MIR stock decreased by 9.64% to $22.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
  • Astera Labs ALAB stock declined by 9.6% to $208.03. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

