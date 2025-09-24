12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares rose 39.5% to $2.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

EZGO Technologies EZGO stock rose 26.54% to $0.2.

Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock increased by 17.26% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Digital Brands Group DBGI shares moved upwards by 9.46% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

GrowGeneration GRWG shares rose 9.14% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $98.0 million.

XWELL XWEL shares moved upwards by 9.09% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Losers

JX Luxventure Group JXG shares fell 12.9% to $0.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.

Springview Holdings SPHL stock fell 10.03% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Massimo MAMO shares fell 9.35% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.3 million.

Fitness Champs Hldgs FCHL shares decreased by 7.49% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

Carbon Revolution CREV shares fell 7.44% to $4.36. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

K-Tech Solutions Co KMRK shares declined by 6.17% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

