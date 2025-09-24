12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Aqua Metals AQMS stock rose 85.9% to $7.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Expion360 XPON stock rose 37.87% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares increased by 29.24% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock moved upwards by 21.17% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
- Cycurion CYCU shares rose 16.49% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- Energy Focus EFOI shares increased by 13.66% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
Losers
- FTC Solar FTCI stock declined by 23.9% to $5.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.5 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN stock declined by 15.13% to $4.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock decreased by 7.75% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
- Earlyworks Co ELWS stock declined by 6.59% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares decreased by 6.41% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- Bloom Energy BE stock declined by 6.4% to $72.43. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 billion.
