12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Youxin Technology YAAS shares increased by 68.7% to $0.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

Iveda Solutions IVDA stock increased by 22.52% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

NOVONIX NVX stock moved upwards by 8.94% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $204.6 million.

Diginex DGNX stock rose 8.42% to $16.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

Veea VEEA shares rose 8.33% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.

VNET Group VNET stock rose 8.14% to $10.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

Losers

Datavault AI DVLT stock fell 11.3% to $0.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.1 million.

Cohu COHU stock fell 11.11% to $20.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Actelis Networks ASNS shares decreased by 9.45% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock fell 8.87% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.3 million.

ARB IOT Group ARBB shares decreased by 7.97% to $11.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.

Infobird Co IFBD shares declined by 5.58% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

