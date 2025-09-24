September 24, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Youxin Technology YAAS shares increased by 68.7% to $0.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • Iveda Solutions IVDA stock increased by 22.52% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • NOVONIX NVX stock moved upwards by 8.94% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $204.6 million.
  • Diginex DGNX stock rose 8.42% to $16.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Veea VEEA shares rose 8.33% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
  • VNET Group VNET stock rose 8.14% to $10.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

Losers

  • Datavault AI DVLT stock fell 11.3% to $0.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.1 million.
  • Cohu COHU stock fell 11.11% to $20.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS shares decreased by 9.45% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH stock fell 8.87% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.3 million.
  • ARB IOT Group ARBB shares decreased by 7.97% to $11.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD shares declined by 5.58% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARBB Logo
ARBBARB IOT Group Ltd
$11.09-7.58%
Overview
ASNS Logo
ASNSActelis Networks Inc
$0.40000.25%
COHU Logo
COHUCohu Inc
$20.35-10.7%
DGNX Logo
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$16.256.91%
DVLT Logo
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$0.6459-12.5%
IFBD Logo
IFBDInfobird Co Ltd
$1.31-2.60%
IVDA Logo
IVDAIveda Solutions Inc
$1.605.96%
NVX Logo
NVXNOVONIX Ltd
$1.316.50%
SLNH Logo
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$2.19-7.59%
VEEA Logo
VEEAVeea Inc
$0.64006.67%
VNET Logo
VNETVNET Group Inc
$10.108.02%
YAAS Logo
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$0.121662.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved