12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock rose 47.4% to $4.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- Applied Therapeutics APLT shares rose 11.21% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.5 million.
- Rallybio RLYB shares rose 6.29% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
- SAB Biotherapeutics SABS stock increased by 6.19% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
- AN2 Therapeutics ANTX shares moved upwards by 5.79% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.
Losers
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock decreased by 13.3% to $2.22 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Incannex Healthcare IXHL stock declined by 10.66% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.
- Soligenix SNGX stock fell 5.65% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Apimeds Pharmaceuticals APUS stock fell 4.69% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
- Basel Medical Group BMGL shares declined by 4.22% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
- Check-Cap CHEK shares declined by 3.75% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
