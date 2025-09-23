12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock rose 47.4% to $4.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

shares rose 11.21% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.5 million. Rallybio RLYB shares rose 6.29% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.

shares rose 6.29% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million. SAB Biotherapeutics SABS stock increased by 6.19% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.

stock increased by 6.19% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million. AN2 Therapeutics ANTX shares moved upwards by 5.79% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.79% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.

Losers

Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock decreased by 13.3% to $2.22 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

stock declined by 10.66% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million. Soligenix SNGX stock fell 5.65% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

stock fell 5.65% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. Apimeds Pharmaceuticals APUS stock fell 4.69% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.

stock fell 4.69% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. Basel Medical Group BMGL shares declined by 4.22% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.

Check-Cap CHEK shares declined by 3.75% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

