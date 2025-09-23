12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Solidion Technology STI stock moved upwards by 29.0% to $6.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Expion360 XPON shares rose 22.26% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Westwater Resources WWR stock moved upwards by 11.77% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
- Matrix Service MTRX shares rose 8.88% to $14.21. The company's market cap stands at $370.7 million.
- Complete Solaria SPWR shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $147.1 million.
- Aqua Metals AQMS stock increased by 4.93% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
Losers
- Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock declined by 7.2% to $0.78 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- Founder Group FGL shares fell 6.62% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
- Worthington Enterprises WOR stock fell 5.63% to $56.87. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Hang Feng Tech Innovation FOFO shares declined by 4.87% to $15.28. The company's market cap stands at $79.0 million.
- SOS SOS shares decreased by 4.56% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- Plug Power PLUG stock decreased by 4.35% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
EPOWSunrise New Energy Co Ltd
$0.7878-0.22%
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$1.356.30%
FOFOHang Feng Technology Innovation Co Ltd
$15.5130.8%
MTRXMatrix Service Co
$14.217.57%
PLUGPlug Power Inc
$2.43-8.30%
SOSSOS Ltd
$2.199.29%
SPWRComplete Solaria Inc
$1.70-3.95%
STISolidion Technology Inc
$6.1538.2%
WORWorthington Enterprises Inc
$56.90-6.77%
WWRWestwater Resources Inc
Not Available-%
XPONExpion360 Inc
$1.675.70%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.