12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Solidion Technology STI stock moved upwards by 29.0% to $6.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

Expion360 XPON shares rose 22.26% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Westwater Resources WWR stock moved upwards by 11.77% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.

Matrix Service MTRX shares rose 8.88% to $14.21. The company's market cap stands at $370.7 million.

Complete Solaria SPWR shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $147.1 million.

Aqua Metals AQMS stock increased by 4.93% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Losers

Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock declined by 7.2% to $0.78 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.

Founder Group FGL shares fell 6.62% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.

Worthington Enterprises WOR stock fell 5.63% to $56.87. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Hang Feng Tech Innovation FOFO shares declined by 4.87% to $15.28. The company's market cap stands at $79.0 million.

SOS SOS shares decreased by 4.56% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

Plug Power PLUG stock decreased by 4.35% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

