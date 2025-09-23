September 23, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Solidion Technology STI stock moved upwards by 29.0% to $6.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • Expion360 XPON shares rose 22.26% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Westwater Resources WWR stock moved upwards by 11.77% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
  • Matrix Service MTRX shares rose 8.88% to $14.21. The company's market cap stands at $370.7 million.
  • Complete Solaria SPWR shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $147.1 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock increased by 4.93% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Losers

  • Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock declined by 7.2% to $0.78 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
  • Founder Group FGL shares fell 6.62% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
  • Worthington Enterprises WOR stock fell 5.63% to $56.87. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Hang Feng Tech Innovation FOFO shares declined by 4.87% to $15.28. The company's market cap stands at $79.0 million.
  • SOS SOS shares decreased by 4.56% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
  • Plug Power PLUG stock decreased by 4.35% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

