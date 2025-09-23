12 Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Lithium Americas LAC stock increased by 73.3% to $5.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $797.4 million.
- Electra Battery Materials ELBM stock increased by 8.82% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Lithium Argentina LAR stock increased by 7.81% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $551.8 million.
- Sayona Mining ELVR shares rose 7.14% to $22.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.2 million.
- Standard Lithium SLI stock rose 5.2% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $642.7 million.
- Solitario Resources XPL shares increased by 4.61% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million.
Losers
- Scully Royalty SRL shares declined by 12.8% to $5.22 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
- Bolt Projects Holdings BSLK stock declined by 3.72% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Sealed Air SEE shares fell 3.59% to $32.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- IT Tech Packaging ITP stock decreased by 3.37% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Largo LGO shares declined by 3.21% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million.
- Inno Holdings INHD stock declined by 3.1% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.
