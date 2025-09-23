12 Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lithium Americas LAC stock increased by 73.3% to $5.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $797.4 million.

stock increased by 73.3% to $5.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $797.4 million. Electra Battery Materials ELBM stock increased by 8.82% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

stock increased by 8.82% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million. Lithium Argentina LAR stock increased by 7.81% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $551.8 million.

stock increased by 7.81% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $551.8 million. Sayona Mining ELVR shares rose 7.14% to $22.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.2 million.

shares rose 7.14% to $22.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.2 million. Standard Lithium SLI stock rose 5.2% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $642.7 million.

stock rose 5.2% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $642.7 million. Solitario Resources XPL shares increased by 4.61% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million.

Losers

Scully Royalty SRL shares declined by 12.8% to $5.22 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.

shares declined by 12.8% to $5.22 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million. Bolt Projects Holdings BSLK stock declined by 3.72% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

stock declined by 3.72% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. Sealed Air SEE shares fell 3.59% to $32.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.

shares fell 3.59% to $32.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. IT Tech Packaging ITP stock decreased by 3.37% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

stock decreased by 3.37% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million. Largo LGO shares declined by 3.21% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million.

shares declined by 3.21% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million. Inno Holdings INHD stock declined by 3.1% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-basic-materials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.