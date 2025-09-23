12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Super League Enterprise SLE shares rose 154.9% to $8.36 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

CTW Cayman CTW stock increased by 28.93% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $117.1 million.

Moving iMage Technologies MITQ stock increased by 15.03% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

AST SpaceMobile ASTS shares rose 14.37% to $55.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion.

Etoiles Capital Group EFTY stock rose 13.9% to $11.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.6 million.

Paramount Skydance PSKY shares moved upwards by 11.23% to $20.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 billion.

Losers

GDEV GDEV shares fell 30.2% to $22.0 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $570.5 million.

Strive ASST stock decreased by 16.71% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

Angel Studios ANGX stock declined by 13.88% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $930.3 million.

Sound Group SOGP shares fell 13.74% to $18.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.1 million.

Mega Matrix MPU stock fell 9.2% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.6 million.

Everbright Digital Hldgs EDHL stock declined by 8.12% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.

