September 23, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Professional Diversity IPDN shares moved upwards by 52.8% to $4.37 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • Hang Feng Tech Innovation FOFO stock increased by 34.9% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $79.0 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock rose 26.84% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares rose 17.7% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $139.6 million.
  • NET Power NPWR shares increased by 16.01% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $199.3 million.
  • Smart Powerr CREG stock moved upwards by 15.94% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

Losers

  • Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock decreased by 28.1% to $1.0 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • Firefly Aerospace FLY shares decreased by 13.96% to $42.61. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • HUHUTECH International Gr HUHU shares fell 13.33% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.0 million.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS stock decreased by 12.84% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares declined by 12.06% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • LanzaTech Global LNZA shares decreased by 11.92% to $19.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AREB Logo
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$0.965525.0%
Overview
CREG Logo
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$1.9415.0%
FLY Logo
FLYFirefly Aerospace Inc
$42.62-13.9%
FOFO Logo
FOFOHang Feng Technology Innovation Co Ltd
$15.2628.7%
GLXG Logo
GLXGGalaxy Payroll Group Ltd
$5.40-12.1%
HUHU Logo
HUHUHUHUTECH International Group Inc
$4.75-13.3%
IPDN Logo
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$4.2849.6%
LNKS Logo
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.4600-12.7%
LNZA Logo
LNZALanzaTech Global Inc
$19.92-11.5%
NPWR Logo
NPWRNET Power Inc
$2.9816.3%
SGLY Logo
SGLYSingularity Future Technology Ltd
$1.00-28.1%
SPCE Logo
SPCEVirgin Galactic Holdings Inc
$3.9617.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved