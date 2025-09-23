12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares moved upwards by 52.8% to $4.37 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Hang Feng Tech Innovation FOFO stock increased by 34.9% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $79.0 million.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB stock rose 26.84% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares rose 17.7% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $139.6 million.
- NET Power NPWR shares increased by 16.01% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $199.3 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG stock moved upwards by 15.94% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
Losers
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock decreased by 28.1% to $1.0 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Firefly Aerospace FLY shares decreased by 13.96% to $42.61. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- HUHUTECH International Gr HUHU shares fell 13.33% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.0 million.
- Linkers Industries LNKS stock decreased by 12.84% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares declined by 12.06% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA shares decreased by 11.92% to $19.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
