12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Datavault AI DVLT stock moved upwards by 56.9% to $0.64 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock increased by 26.66% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT stock rose 19.45% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock rose 18.13% to $13.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $805.4 million.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares moved upwards by 17.3% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- POET Technologies POET shares increased by 16.59% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $468.1 million.
Losers
- Boxlight BOXL stock fell 41.3% to $2.8 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Abits Group ABTS stock decreased by 13.62% to $7.87. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock fell 13.59% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million.
- Diginex DGNX shares declined by 13.5% to $15.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Bitfarms BITF stock declined by 12.71% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Wearable Devices WLDS shares fell 10.22% to $5.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
