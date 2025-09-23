12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Datavault AI DVLT stock moved upwards by 56.9% to $0.64 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock increased by 26.66% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.

Wellchange Holdings WCT stock rose 19.45% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock rose 18.13% to $13.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $805.4 million.

BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares moved upwards by 17.3% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

POET Technologies POET shares increased by 16.59% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $468.1 million.

Losers

Boxlight BOXL stock fell 41.3% to $2.8 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

Abits Group ABTS stock decreased by 13.62% to $7.87. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.

ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock fell 13.59% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million.

Diginex DGNX shares declined by 13.5% to $15.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

Bitfarms BITF stock declined by 12.71% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Wearable Devices WLDS shares fell 10.22% to $5.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.