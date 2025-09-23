12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Fold Holdings FLD stock rose 41.2% to $5.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.5 million.

Better Home & Finance BETR stock moved upwards by 25.73% to $62.84. The company's market cap stands at $764.2 million.

Eason Technology DXF shares rose 11.41% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.

Prestige Wealth PWM shares rose 10.66% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

CaliberCos CWD shares rose 8.09% to $6.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Timberland Bancorp TSBK stock increased by 7.59% to $37.4. The company's market cap stands at $274.5 million.

Losers

BRBI BR Partners BRBI shares declined by 26.8% to $17.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Reliance Global Group RELI stock fell 16.47% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

XBP Global Holdings XBP shares declined by 9.02% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $150.4 million.

AtlasClear Holdings ATCH stock decreased by 8.72% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

Pintec Technology Hldgs PT shares decreased by 7.54% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

