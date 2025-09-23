September 23, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Fold Holdings FLD stock rose 41.2% to $5.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.5 million.
  • Better Home & Finance BETR stock moved upwards by 25.73% to $62.84. The company's market cap stands at $764.2 million.
  • Eason Technology DXF shares rose 11.41% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
  • Prestige Wealth PWM shares rose 10.66% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • CaliberCos CWD shares rose 8.09% to $6.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Timberland Bancorp TSBK stock increased by 7.59% to $37.4. The company's market cap stands at $274.5 million.

Losers

  • BRBI BR Partners BRBI shares declined by 26.8% to $17.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock fell 16.47% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
  • XBP Global Holdings XBP shares declined by 9.02% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $150.4 million.
  • AtlasClear Holdings ATCH stock decreased by 8.72% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • Pintec Technology Hldgs PT shares decreased by 7.54% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Currenc Group CURR shares fell 7.2% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $125.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

