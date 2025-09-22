12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Super League Enterprise SLE shares increased by 154.9% to $8.36 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

Losers

GDEV GDEV stock fell 11.1% to $28.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.8 million.

shares decreased by 4.51% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. Brera Holdings BREA shares decreased by 4.41% to $17.78. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.

