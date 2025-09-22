12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Super League Enterprise SLE shares increased by 154.9% to $8.36 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- CTW Cayman CTW stock rose 5.49% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $114.8 million.
- GCL Global Holdings GCL shares moved upwards by 5.32% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $330.9 million.
- Scienjoy Holding SJ shares rose 5.0% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
- GD Culture Group GDC stock increased by 4.99% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.7 million.
- TruGolf Holdings TRUG stock increased by 4.33% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
Losers
- GDEV GDEV stock fell 11.1% to $28.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.8 million.
- Yueda Digital Holding YDKG stock decreased by 7.97% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.0 million.
- Amber International AMBR shares declined by 5.83% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $369.1 million.
- Gamehaus Holdings GMHS stock decreased by 5.23% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million.
- Harrison Global Holdings BLMZ shares decreased by 4.51% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Brera Holdings BREA shares decreased by 4.41% to $17.78. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
