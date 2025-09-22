12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cassava Sciences SAVA shares increased by 31.9% to $3.06 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.1 million.

rYojbaba RYOJ shares increased by 11.11% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

Scholar Rock Holding SRRK shares moved upwards by 8.87% to $35.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock moved upwards by 8.39% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.

Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares rose 8.17% to $17.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

Werewolf Therapeutics HOWL stock moved upwards by 7.02% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $68.1 million.

Losers

Onconetix ONCO stock declined by 10.1% to $2.75 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID stock decreased by 8.99% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.9 million.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals EPRX stock fell 6.33% to $6.22. The company's market cap stands at $214.3 million.

ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock declined by 6.3% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX stock decreased by 5.37% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $349.3 million.

Rafael Holdings RFL shares fell 5.05% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.