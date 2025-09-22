12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Professional Diversity IPDN stock rose 22.7% to $3.51 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Simpple SPPL stock increased by 7.62% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Linkers Industries LNKS shares increased by 7.14% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Armlogi Holding BTOC stock increased by 6.66% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.
- The Generation Essentials TGE stock rose 6.46% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $120.1 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP stock increased by 4.24% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.
Losers
- Addentax Group ATXG stock fell 10.2% to $0.97 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
- Firefly Aerospace FLY stock decreased by 10.03% to $44.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Jayud Global Logistics JYD shares declined by 8.48% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock fell 7.29% to $8.53. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Complete Solaria SPWR shares declined by 6.48% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $131.3 million.
- Roma Green Finance ROMA stock declined by 5.87% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $189.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
