12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Professional Diversity IPDN stock rose 22.7% to $3.51 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

Simpple SPPL stock increased by 7.62% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

Linkers Industries LNKS shares increased by 7.14% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

Armlogi Holding BTOC stock increased by 6.66% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.

The Generation Essentials TGE stock rose 6.46% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $120.1 million.

Micropolis Hldgs MCRP stock increased by 4.24% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.

Losers

Addentax Group ATXG stock fell 10.2% to $0.97 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

Firefly Aerospace FLY stock decreased by 10.03% to $44.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Jayud Global Logistics JYD shares declined by 8.48% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.

ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock fell 7.29% to $8.53. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

Complete Solaria SPWR shares declined by 6.48% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $131.3 million.

Roma Green Finance ROMA stock declined by 5.87% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $189.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.