12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- CPS Technologies CPSH stock moved upwards by 15.3% to $4.21 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.1 million.
- PDF Solutions PDFS stock rose 12.95% to $25.46. The company's market cap stands at $869.2 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock rose 12.86% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
- Senstar Technologies SNT stock moved upwards by 6.99% to $4.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.7 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock moved upwards by 6.93% to $8.33. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Youxin Technology YAAS shares increased by 6.75% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
Losers
- ARB IOT Group ARBB stock decreased by 5.7% to $9.61 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Boxlight BOXL shares fell 5.67% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares decreased by 4.82% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million.
- Abits Group ABTS stock decreased by 4.6% to $8.73. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- VerifyMe VRME shares declined by 4.55% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- Intellicheck IDN shares decreased by 4.55% to $5.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million.
