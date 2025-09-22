12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CPS Technologies CPSH stock moved upwards by 15.3% to $4.21 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.1 million.

Losers

ARB IOT Group ARBB stock decreased by 5.7% to $9.61 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

VerifyMe VRME shares declined by 4.55% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million. Intellicheck IDN shares decreased by 4.55% to $5.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million.

