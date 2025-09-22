September 22, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • CPS Technologies CPSH stock moved upwards by 15.3% to $4.21 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.1 million.
  • PDF Solutions PDFS stock rose 12.95% to $25.46. The company's market cap stands at $869.2 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH stock rose 12.86% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
  • Senstar Technologies SNT stock moved upwards by 6.99% to $4.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.7 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock moved upwards by 6.93% to $8.33. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Youxin Technology YAAS shares increased by 6.75% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

Losers

  • ARB IOT Group ARBB stock decreased by 5.7% to $9.61 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • Boxlight BOXL shares fell 5.67% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares decreased by 4.82% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million.
  • Abits Group ABTS stock decreased by 4.6% to $8.73. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • VerifyMe VRME shares declined by 4.55% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • Intellicheck IDN shares decreased by 4.55% to $5.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

