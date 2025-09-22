12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Reliance Global Group RELI stock increased by 48.3% to $1.09 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Better Home & Finance BETR shares increased by 45.79% to $49.7. The company's market cap stands at $521.2 million.
- Bakkt Hldgs BKKT stock rose 45.11% to $15.15. The company's market cap stands at $166.3 million.
- Grande Group GRAN stock moved upwards by 23.97% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.
- Grupo Supervielle SUPV shares rose 20.21% to $6.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.4 million.
- Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR shares rose 19.29% to $9.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- AtlasClear Holdings ATCH shares decreased by 34.6% to $0.6 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
- Conifer Holdings CNFR shares decreased by 15.65% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
- AGM Group Holdings AGMH stock decreased by 15.38% to $8.75. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Fold Holdings FLD shares decreased by 14.8% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.9 million.
- AIFU AIFU stock declined by 11.32% to $5.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
- Triller Group ILLR stock declined by 9.43% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $184.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/
