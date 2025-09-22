12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock rose 95.4% to $5.55 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- MBX Biosciences MBX stock moved upwards by 81.14% to $18.11. The company's market cap stands at $335.9 million.
- Metsera MTSR stock increased by 62.31% to $54.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Kodiak Sciences KOD stock increased by 41.02% to $13.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $503.3 million.
- Ventyx Biosciences VTYX shares rose 17.82% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $164.0 million.
- Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock rose 17.53% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
Losers
- Envoy Medical COCH stock declined by 30.5% to $0.91 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
- Tharimmune THAR shares fell 19.73% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock declined by 16.66% to $20.11. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- C4 Therapeutics CCCC stock declined by 13.61% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $224.3 million.
- Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM stock fell 11.61% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $78.9 million.
- Jyong Biotech MENS shares fell 11.6% to $58.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALLRAllarity Therapeutics Inc
$1.8117.3%
CCCCC4 Therapeutics Inc
$2.75-12.8%
COCHEnvoy Medical Inc
$0.9150-30.1%
HSDTHelius Medical Technologies Inc
$20.51-15.0%
KODKodiak Sciences Inc
$13.5442.0%
MBXMBX Biosciences Inc
$19.0090.0%
MENSJyong Biotech Ltd
$58.58-10.7%
MTSRMetsera Inc
$54.0962.3%
QLGNQualigen Therapeutics Inc
$5.0276.8%
THARTharimmune Inc
$2.91-19.2%
VTYXVentyx Biosciences Inc
$2.6515.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.