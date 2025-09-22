12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock rose 95.4% to $5.55 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

MBX Biosciences MBX stock moved upwards by 81.14% to $18.11. The company's market cap stands at $335.9 million.

Metsera MTSR stock increased by 62.31% to $54.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

Kodiak Sciences KOD stock increased by 41.02% to $13.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $503.3 million.

Ventyx Biosciences VTYX shares rose 17.82% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $164.0 million.

Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock rose 17.53% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.

Losers

Envoy Medical COCH stock declined by 30.5% to $0.91 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.

Tharimmune THAR shares fell 19.73% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.

Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock declined by 16.66% to $20.11. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.

C4 Therapeutics CCCC stock declined by 13.61% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $224.3 million.

Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM stock fell 11.61% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $78.9 million.

Jyong Biotech MENS shares fell 11.6% to $58.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.

