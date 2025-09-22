12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock rose 32.4% to $3.15 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.

Expion360 XPON stock increased by 29.18% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

Cre8 Enterprise CRE shares moved upwards by 22.72% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares increased by 21.3% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

Nauticus Robotics KITT stock increased by 20.65% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

Complete Solaria SPWR stock moved upwards by 18.34% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.3 million.

Losers

HUHUTECH International Gr HUHU stock declined by 26.4% to $6.0 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $172.5 million.

Turbo Energy TURB shares decreased by 21.04% to $6.87. The company's market cap stands at $95.8 million.

Zooz Power ZOOZ shares fell 17.0% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.

CEA Industries BNC shares fell 16.83% to $8.06. The company's market cap stands at $412.7 million.

Ideal Power IPWR stock decreased by 14.55% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 million.

Roma Green Finance ROMA shares decreased by 12.9% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $189.4 million.

