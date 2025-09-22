September 22, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock rose 32.4% to $3.15 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.
  • Expion360 XPON stock increased by 29.18% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • Cre8 Enterprise CRE shares moved upwards by 22.72% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
  • Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares increased by 21.3% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
  • Nauticus Robotics KITT stock increased by 20.65% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
  • Complete Solaria SPWR stock moved upwards by 18.34% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.3 million.

Losers

  • HUHUTECH International Gr HUHU stock declined by 26.4% to $6.0 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $172.5 million.
  • Turbo Energy TURB shares decreased by 21.04% to $6.87. The company's market cap stands at $95.8 million.
  • Zooz Power ZOOZ shares fell 17.0% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
  • CEA Industries BNC shares fell 16.83% to $8.06. The company's market cap stands at $412.7 million.
  • Ideal Power IPWR stock decreased by 14.55% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 million.
  • Roma Green Finance ROMA shares decreased by 12.9% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $189.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BNC Logo
BNCCEA Industries Inc
$8.10-16.4%
Overview
CRE Logo
CRECre8 Enterprise Ltd
$0.826023.5%
HUHU Logo
HUHUHUHUTECH International Group Inc
$5.51-32.4%
IPWR Logo
IPWRIdeal Power Inc
$5.75-13.9%
KITT Logo
KITTNauticus Robotics Inc
$4.0721.9%
RAYA Logo
RAYAErayak Power Solution Group Inc
$0.069516.6%
ROMA Logo
ROMARoma Green Finance Ltd
$2.77-12.9%
SKBL Logo
SKBLSkyline Builders Group Holding Ltd
$3.2335.6%
SPWR Logo
SPWRComplete Solaria Inc
$1.8617.8%
TURB Logo
TURBTurbo Energy SA
$6.67-23.3%
XPON Logo
XPONExpion360 Inc
$1.5824.4%
ZOOZ Logo
ZOOZZooz Power Ltd
$2.09-16.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved