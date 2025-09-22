12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Boxlight BOXL stock increased by 243.6% to $5.36 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Platinum Analytics Cayman PLTS shares increased by 88.35% to $13.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.6 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares increased by 60.15% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB stock rose 59.59% to $9.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI shares moved upwards by 58.88% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 million.
- Pros Holdings PRO shares increased by 39.94% to $22.96. The company's market cap stands at $784.3 million.
Losers
- Quantum Computing QUBT shares declined by 15.1% to $19.75 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- VerifyMe VRME stock fell 10.17% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
- Forward Industries FORD stock declined by 9.97% to $27.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR stock decreased by 9.13% to $55.7. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion.
- Global Engine Group GLE stock decreased by 8.98% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares decreased by 8.91% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million.
