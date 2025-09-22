12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AgriFORCE Growing Systems AGRI stock rose 227.8% to $7.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Flora Growth FLGC shares moved upwards by 107.02% to $56.31. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

Innovation Beverage Group IBG shares rose 9.79% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

Oriental Rise Holdings ORIS shares rose 9.77% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Paranovus Entertainment PAVS shares moved upwards by 8.96% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million.

Healthy Choice Wellness HCWC shares moved upwards by 7.29% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

Losers

22nd Century Group XXII shares declined by 14.7% to $1.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Splash Beverage Group SBEV stock fell 13.25% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

Sow Good SOWG shares decreased by 12.06% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

BRF BRFS shares fell 9.43% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.

TDH Hldgs PETZ shares fell 7.02% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate RMCF stock declined by 5.68% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

