12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems AGRI stock rose 227.8% to $7.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Flora Growth FLGC shares moved upwards by 107.02% to $56.31. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- Innovation Beverage Group IBG shares rose 9.79% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Oriental Rise Holdings ORIS shares rose 9.77% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Paranovus Entertainment PAVS shares moved upwards by 8.96% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million.
- Healthy Choice Wellness HCWC shares moved upwards by 7.29% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
Losers
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares declined by 14.7% to $1.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Splash Beverage Group SBEV stock fell 13.25% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Sow Good SOWG shares decreased by 12.06% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- BRF BRFS shares fell 9.43% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
- TDH Hldgs PETZ shares fell 7.02% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate RMCF stock declined by 5.68% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BRFSBRF SA
$3.46-9.42%
FLGCFlora Growth Corp
$58.50115.1%
HCWCHealthy Choice Wellness Corp
$0.85033.67%
IBGInnovation Beverage Group Ltd
$0.34700.29%
ORISOriental Rise Holdings Ltd
$0.17198.45%
PAVSParanovus Entertainment Technology Ltd
$0.97998.40%
PETZTDH Holdings Inc
$1.150.88%
RMCFRocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc
$1.85-4.64%
SBEVSplash Beverage Group Inc
$2.00-8.68%
SOWGSow Good Inc
$0.8783-11.3%
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$1.72-12.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.