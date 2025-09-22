12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Boxlight BOXL shares rose 241.7% to $5.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Platinum Analytics Cayman PLTS stock increased by 88.5% to $13.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.6 million.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB shares rose 37.59% to $8.6. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Diginex DGNX shares rose 23.01% to $16.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock moved upwards by 13.1% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock rose 12.95% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
Losers
- Quantum Computing QUBT shares decreased by 13.1% to $20.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock decreased by 8.41% to $24.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares fell 8.35% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million.
- Fatpipe FATN stock fell 8.33% to $8.15. The company's market cap stands at $122.8 million.
- Research Solutions RSSS stock decreased by 8.2% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Saiheat SAIH stock fell 7.37% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
