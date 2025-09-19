12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

MBX Biosciences MBX shares increased by 27.1% to $12.71 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $338.2 million.

Abpro Hldgs ABP stock moved upwards by 20.45% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

Cumberland CPIX stock moved upwards by 8.88% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million.

Cartesian Therapeutics RNAC stock moved upwards by 8.61% to $10.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.0 million.

Citius Oncology CTOR stock rose 7.38% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.1 million.

SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares moved upwards by 7.04% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

Losers

Tharimmune THAR shares fell 20.8% to $2.85 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

MSP Recovery MSPR stock decreased by 8.11% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares declined by 6.69% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock decreased by 6.16% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.4 million.

Clearmind Medicine CMND shares decreased by 5.89% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA stock declined by 5.88% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.