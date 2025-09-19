12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- MBX Biosciences MBX shares increased by 27.1% to $12.71 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $338.2 million.
- Abpro Hldgs ABP stock moved upwards by 20.45% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Cumberland CPIX stock moved upwards by 8.88% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million.
- Cartesian Therapeutics RNAC stock moved upwards by 8.61% to $10.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.0 million.
- Citius Oncology CTOR stock rose 7.38% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.1 million.
- SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares moved upwards by 7.04% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
Losers
- Tharimmune THAR shares fell 20.8% to $2.85 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- MSP Recovery MSPR stock decreased by 8.11% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares declined by 6.69% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock decreased by 6.16% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.4 million.
- Clearmind Medicine CMND shares decreased by 5.89% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA stock declined by 5.88% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
