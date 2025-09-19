12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

DEFSEC Technologies DFSC shares moved upwards by 6.3% to $4.19 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Eshallgo EHGO shares increased by 5.59% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.

CEA Industries BNC stock rose 3.93% to $10.07. The company's market cap stands at $464.2 million.

YY Group Holding YYGH shares increased by 3.8% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

Tutor Perini TPC shares rose 3.33% to $67.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock moved upwards by 3.07% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

Losers

Zooz Power ZOOZ shares decreased by 10.8% to $2.23 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.

Northann NCL shares fell 10.34% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

DSS DSS shares declined by 9.29% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO shares declined by 8.12% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.

Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA stock fell 7.62% to $37.0. The company's market cap stands at $453.1 million.

Polar Power POLA shares declined by 6.95% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

