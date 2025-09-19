12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- ARB IOT Group ARBB shares rose 76.1% to $10.83 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Veritone VERI shares increased by 8.59% to $5.81. The company's market cap stands at $287.0 million.
- Boxlight BOXL shares increased by 5.76% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- ClearOne CLRO shares increased by 5.5% to $5.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares increased by 4.55% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- BIO-key International BKYI shares increased by 4.51% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
Losers
- Abits Group ABTS stock decreased by 15.5% to $5.95 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT stock declined by 10.26% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- The Growhub TGHL stock fell 9.07% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.
- Fatpipe FATN stock fell 7.65% to $8.21. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 million.
- The9 NCTY stock declined by 6.56% to $9.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.6 million.
- Wetouch Technology WETH shares declined by 4.73% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
