10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Chijet Motor Co CJET stock rose 155.2% to $0.26 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

Vince Holding VNCE shares rose 17.55% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.

Newegg Commerce NEGG stock rose 17.1% to $54.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $906.3 million.

17 Education & Technology YQ shares rose 10.69% to $4.14. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.

Losers

Lead Real Estate Co LRE shares decreased by 12.5% to $1.81 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.

Duluth Holdings DLTH shares fell 10.1% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $152.6 million.

MaxsMaking MAMK stock declined by 9.1% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.

Majestic Ideal Holdings MJID stock decreased by 8.96% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

QVC Group QVCGA stock declined by 8.8% to $13.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.1 million.

K-Tech Solutions Co KMRK stock declined by 8.56% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.

