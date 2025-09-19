10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Chijet Motor Co CJET stock rose 155.2% to $0.26 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- Vince Holding VNCE shares rose 17.55% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock rose 17.1% to $54.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $906.3 million.
- 17 Education & Technology YQ shares rose 10.69% to $4.14. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
Losers
- Lead Real Estate Co LRE shares decreased by 12.5% to $1.81 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
- Duluth Holdings DLTH shares fell 10.1% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $152.6 million.
- MaxsMaking MAMK stock declined by 9.1% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
- Majestic Ideal Holdings MJID stock decreased by 8.96% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
- QVC Group QVCGA stock declined by 8.8% to $13.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.1 million.
- K-Tech Solutions Co KMRK stock declined by 8.56% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
