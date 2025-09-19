12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

stock increased by 18.95% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million. Tecogen TGEN shares moved upwards by 17.28% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $216.4 million.

Losers

shares declined by 9.14% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million. Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares declined by 8.94% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.