September 19, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Zooz Power ZOOZ stock increased by 26.2% to $2.94 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.
  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock moved upwards by 22.62% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
  • Nano Nuclear Energy NNE shares moved upwards by 20.51% to $46.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • NuScale Power SMR shares moved upwards by 19.72% to $45.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
  • Zeo Energy ZEO stock increased by 18.95% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
  • Tecogen TGEN shares moved upwards by 17.28% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $216.4 million.

Losers

  • Laser Photonics LASE shares declined by 12.7% to $4.11 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.
  • Beam Glb BEEM stock declined by 12.18% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
  • CleanCore Solutions ZONE stock decreased by 11.74% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
  • Turbo Energy TURB shares declined by 9.98% to $9.22. The company's market cap stands at $112.8 million.
  • Aeries Technology AERT shares declined by 9.14% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
  • Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares declined by 8.94% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AERT Logo
AERTAeries Technology Inc
$0.8558-7.98%
Overview
BEEM Logo
BEEMBeam Global
$2.73-10.2%
CLIR Logo
CLIRClearSign Technologies Corp
$0.590017.9%
GLXG Logo
GLXGGalaxy Payroll Group Ltd
$6.22-5.59%
LASE Logo
LASELaser Photonics Corp
$4.13-12.3%
NNE Logo
NNENano Nuclear Energy Inc
$45.7019.6%
SMR Logo
SMRNuScale Power Corp
$45.5119.4%
TGEN Logo
TGENTecogen Inc
$8.2713.4%
TURB Logo
TURBTurbo Energy SA
$9.32-8.94%
ZEO Logo
ZEOZeo Energy Corp
$1.1318.9%
ZONE Logo
ZONECleanCore Solutions Inc
$2.29-11.7%
ZOOZ Logo
ZOOZZooz Power Ltd
$2.9928.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved