12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Zooz Power ZOOZ stock increased by 26.2% to $2.94 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.
- ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock moved upwards by 22.62% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
- Nano Nuclear Energy NNE shares moved upwards by 20.51% to $46.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- NuScale Power SMR shares moved upwards by 19.72% to $45.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- Zeo Energy ZEO stock increased by 18.95% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- Tecogen TGEN shares moved upwards by 17.28% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $216.4 million.
Losers
- Laser Photonics LASE shares declined by 12.7% to $4.11 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.
- Beam Glb BEEM stock declined by 12.18% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE stock decreased by 11.74% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- Turbo Energy TURB shares declined by 9.98% to $9.22. The company's market cap stands at $112.8 million.
- Aeries Technology AERT shares declined by 9.14% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares declined by 8.94% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BEEMBeam Global
$2.73-10.2%
CLIRClearSign Technologies Corp
$0.590017.9%
GLXGGalaxy Payroll Group Ltd
$6.22-5.59%
LASELaser Photonics Corp
$4.13-12.3%
NNENano Nuclear Energy Inc
$45.7019.6%
SMRNuScale Power Corp
$45.5119.4%
TGENTecogen Inc
$8.2713.4%
TURBTurbo Energy SA
$9.32-8.94%
ZEOZeo Energy Corp
$1.1318.9%
ZONECleanCore Solutions Inc
$2.29-11.7%
ZOOZZooz Power Ltd
$2.9928.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.