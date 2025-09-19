12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Quantum QMCO shares increased by 40.1% to $11.84 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.5 million.
- VerifyMe VRME shares increased by 39.37% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Youxin Technology YAAS shares moved upwards by 30.58% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Fatpipe FATN stock increased by 26.45% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 million.
- Veritone VERI stock rose 26.07% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $287.0 million.
- Quantum Computing QUBT shares increased by 25.53% to $23.04. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock fell 13.7% to $0.97 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $101.2 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock declined by 11.39% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $384.9 million.
- Bit Origin BTOG shares fell 11.24% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock declined by 9.67% to $10.94. The company's market cap stands at $132.5 million.
- Research Solutions RSSS shares fell 8.02% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- T Stamp IDAI shares fell 7.44% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
