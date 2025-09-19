12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

shares increased by 40.1% to $11.84 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.5 million. VerifyMe VRME shares increased by 39.37% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

stock rose 26.07% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $287.0 million. Quantum Computing QUBT shares increased by 25.53% to $23.04. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Losers

stock fell 13.7% to $0.97 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $101.2 million. Wolfspeed WOLF stock declined by 11.39% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $384.9 million.

shares fell 8.02% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. T Stamp IDAI shares fell 7.44% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

