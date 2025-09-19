12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Chijet Motor Co CJET shares rose 75.4% to $0.18 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.

Losers

Birks Group BGI shares decreased by 8.0% to $1.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

Sono Group SSM shares declined by 4.47% to $9.21. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
Lead Real Estate Co LRE stock declined by 4.35% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.