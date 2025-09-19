12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Chijet Motor Co CJET shares rose 75.4% to $0.18 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- Sunlands Technology STG shares moved upwards by 15.74% to $9.26. The company's market cap stands at $108.2 million.
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares moved upwards by 12.93% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $136.2 million.
- Robo.ai AIIO shares moved upwards by 11.79% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $657.2 million.
- BRP DOOO shares increased by 11.1% to $70.45. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- Afya AFYA stock moved upwards by 11.09% to $17.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Birks Group BGI shares decreased by 8.0% to $1.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Massimo MAMO shares fell 6.67% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $118.6 million.
- Educational Development EDUC stock declined by 4.77% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- StableX Technologies SBLX shares fell 4.65% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Sono Group SSM shares declined by 4.47% to $9.21. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
- Lead Real Estate Co LRE stock declined by 4.35% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
