September 19, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock moved upwards by 24.6% to $0.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA shares increased by 20.79% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
  • Cellectis CLLS stock rose 15.18% to $3.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.0 million.
  • Aclarion ACON stock increased by 12.8% to $9.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR shares moved upwards by 11.96% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
  • Butterfly Network BFLY shares rose 11.64% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.0 million.

Losers

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock declined by 35.6% to $0.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.
  • Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock decreased by 10.08% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • AquaBounty Techs AQB stock declined by 9.4% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics APVO shares fell 8.59% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares decreased by 7.73% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares fell 6.31% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACON Logo
ACONAclarion Inc
$8.20-%
Overview
ADAP Logo
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.186816.8%
APVO Logo
APVOAptevo Therapeutics Inc
$1.83-7.58%
AQB Logo
AQBAquaBounty Technologies Inc
$1.34-10.1%
ARTL Logo
ARTLArtelo Biosciences Inc
$5.00-10.1%
BFLY Logo
BFLYButterfly Network Inc
$2.1714.8%
CLLS Logo
CLLSCellectis SA
$3.6314.9%
CTXR Logo
CTXRCitius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.17-%
JSPR Logo
JSPRJasper Therapeutics Inc
$2.42-6.56%
RVPH Logo
RVPHReviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$0.2762-34.1%
SHPH Logo
SHPHShuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$4.16-6.31%
VRCA Logo
VRCAVerrica Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.96-1.98%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved