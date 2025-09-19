12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock moved upwards by 24.6% to $0.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA shares increased by 20.79% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
- Cellectis CLLS stock rose 15.18% to $3.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.0 million.
- Aclarion ACON stock increased by 12.8% to $9.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR shares moved upwards by 11.96% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
- Butterfly Network BFLY shares rose 11.64% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.0 million.
Losers
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock declined by 35.6% to $0.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.
- Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock decreased by 10.08% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- AquaBounty Techs AQB stock declined by 9.4% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics APVO shares fell 8.59% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares decreased by 7.73% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares fell 6.31% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
