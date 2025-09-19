12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock moved upwards by 24.6% to $0.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.

Losers

Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock declined by 35.6% to $0.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares fell 6.31% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.