12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- GrafTech International EAF stock increased by 12.4% to $14.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.8 million.
- ESS Tech GWH stock moved upwards by 11.99% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO stock moved upwards by 7.82% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
- Eastern International ELOG shares rose 7.5% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
- Zeo Energy ZEO stock rose 7.33% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares rose 6.08% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
Losers
- Aeries Technology AERT stock decreased by 10.8% to $0.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
- Beam Glb BEEM stock fell 7.9% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.
- EuroDry EDRY shares fell 7.62% to $12.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
- iPower IPW stock fell 7.28% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
- Graphjet Technology GTI shares decreased by 6.15% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Tigo Energy TYGO stock fell 6.08% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $118.9 million.
