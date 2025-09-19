12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock moved upwards by 31.0% to $0.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Fatpipe FATN stock increased by 21.43% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 million.
- VerifyMe VRME shares rose 13.43% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Wrap Technologies WRAP shares moved upwards by 12.55% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.2 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings CCTG shares rose 9.09% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM shares moved upwards by 7.52% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
Losers
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares fell 7.0% to $1.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million.
- Bitfarms BITF shares decreased by 5.01% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Crexendo CXDO shares declined by 4.99% to $6.48. The company's market cap stands at $205.7 million.
- D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares decreased by 4.29% to $22.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB stock declined by 4.22% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Universal Safety Products UUU shares decreased by 3.97% to $6.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBBARB IOT Group Ltd
$4.974.63%
BITFBitfarms Ltd
$3.04-5.00%
CCTGCCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd
$1.30-1.52%
CXDOCrexendo Inc
$6.59-3.37%
FATNFatpipe Inc
$7.0617.5%
QBTSD-Wave Quantum Inc
$23.21-3.37%
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$0.76037.57%
UUUUniversal Safety Products Inc
$6.31-3.66%
VRMEVerifyMe Inc
$1.0311.3%
WRAPWrap Technologies Inc
$2.3710.2%
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$0.086915.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.