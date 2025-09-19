12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 31.0% to $0.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. Fatpipe FATN stock increased by 21.43% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 million.

stock increased by 21.43% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 million. VerifyMe VRME shares rose 13.43% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

shares rose 13.43% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million. Wrap Technologies WRAP shares moved upwards by 12.55% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 12.55% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.2 million. CCSC Tech Intl Holdings CCTG shares rose 9.09% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

shares rose 9.09% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million. Sonim Technologies SONM shares moved upwards by 7.52% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

Losers

shares fell 7.0% to $1.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million. Bitfarms BITF shares decreased by 5.01% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

shares decreased by 5.01% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. Crexendo CXDO shares declined by 4.99% to $6.48. The company's market cap stands at $205.7 million.

shares declined by 4.99% to $6.48. The company's market cap stands at $205.7 million. D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares decreased by 4.29% to $22.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.

shares decreased by 4.29% to $22.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. ARB IOT Group ARBB stock declined by 4.22% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

stock declined by 4.22% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. Universal Safety Products UUU shares decreased by 3.97% to $6.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.