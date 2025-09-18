12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

RedCloud Holdings RCT shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $0.95 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $0.95 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million. Robo.ai AIIO shares rose 4.79% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $650.5 million.

shares rose 4.79% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $650.5 million. JX Luxventure Group JXG shares moved upwards by 4.68% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.68% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million. Chijet Motor Co CJET stock increased by 4.63% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

stock increased by 4.63% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million. Chegg CHGG stock rose 4.14% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.7 million.

stock rose 4.14% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.7 million. MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock increased by 3.86% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.

Losers

Massimo MAMO shares fell 12.3% to $2.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million.

shares fell 12.3% to $2.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million. Fitness Champs Hldgs FCHL shares declined by 5.39% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $111.3 million.

shares declined by 5.39% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $111.3 million. Rent the Runway RENT shares decreased by 5.36% to $4.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

shares decreased by 5.36% to $4.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. Allied Gaming AGAE stock fell 4.96% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.

stock fell 4.96% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million. QVC Group QVCGP stock decreased by 4.5% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $108.1 million.

stock decreased by 4.5% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $108.1 million. Classover Holdings KIDZ stock decreased by 4.11% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.