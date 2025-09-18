September 18, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • RedCloud Holdings RCT shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $0.95 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
  • Robo.ai AIIO shares rose 4.79% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $650.5 million.
  • JX Luxventure Group JXG shares moved upwards by 4.68% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • Chijet Motor Co CJET stock increased by 4.63% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Chegg CHGG stock rose 4.14% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.7 million.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock increased by 3.86% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.

Losers

  • Massimo MAMO shares fell 12.3% to $2.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million.
  • Fitness Champs Hldgs FCHL shares declined by 5.39% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $111.3 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT shares decreased by 5.36% to $4.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
  • Allied Gaming AGAE stock fell 4.96% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGP stock decreased by 4.5% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $108.1 million.
  • Classover Holdings KIDZ stock decreased by 4.11% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

