12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock increased by 6.5% to $3.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Callan Jmb CJMB stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.

FedEx FDX shares moved upwards by 5.28% to $238.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Hyperscale Data GPUS shares moved upwards by 4.94% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

FGI Industries FGI stock increased by 4.3% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

FBS Global FBGL stock rose 4.22% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Losers

EuroDry EDRY stock fell 17.2% to $10.76 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.

Turbo Energy TURB shares decreased by 10.65% to $9.15. The company's market cap stands at $124.1 million.

Multi Ways Holdings MWG stock decreased by 7.55% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

Falcons Beyond Global FBYD stock fell 6.46% to $12.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.3 million.

CEA Industries BNC stock declined by 6.43% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $609.9 million.

Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock fell 6.19% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $182.8 million.

