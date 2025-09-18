12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

The Growhub TGHL stock moved upwards by 6.4% to $2.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million.

Aduro Clean Technologies ADUR stock moved upwards by 5.98% to $13.98. The company's market cap stands at $403.0 million.

ClearOne CLRO shares rose 4.84% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.

Taoping TAOP stock rose 4.62% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Greenidge Generation GREE stock moved upwards by 4.57% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

Digi Power X DGXX shares increased by 4.45% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $114.9 million.

Losers

BeLive Holdings BLIV stock decreased by 5.9% to $3.66 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.

Sonim Technologies SONM stock fell 4.92% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

Comtech Telecom CMTL shares fell 4.42% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million.

Nvni Group NVNI shares decreased by 4.19% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.

MMTEC MTC stock fell 3.71% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock fell 3.38% to $23.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.

