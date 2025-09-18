12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Laser Photonics LASE shares moved upwards by 54.6% to $4.33 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million.
- Aeries Technology AERT stock moved upwards by 51.14% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS shares increased by 22.68% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- Beam Glb BEEM stock moved upwards by 22.33% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
- Acuren TIC shares increased by 20.1% to $13.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- NET Power NPWR shares moved upwards by 19.64% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.4 million.
Losers
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock decreased by 16.1% to $9.2 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA stock declined by 15.0% to $34.0. The company's market cap stands at $500.0 million.
- FGI Industries FGI stock decreased by 11.1% to $7.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- Elite Express Holding ETS stock declined by 10.78% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares declined by 10.44% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- CEA Industries BNC stock decreased by 9.92% to $12.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $609.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
